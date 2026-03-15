Oppn alleges rising corruption, shortage of LPG in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 13 Mar: A discussion on corruption began in the Uttarakhand Assembly on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget Session after the Congress demanded a debate on the issue. The party had sought a discussion under Rule 310, but Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri decided that the matter would be taken up under Rule 58. Initiating the discussion under Rule 58, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya placed his views before the House on the issue of corruption.

Speaking during the debate, Arya alleged that corruption is steadily becoming more entrenched and claimed that corruption had increased under the BJP government. He said the government’s slogan of zero tolerance against corruption had failed and alleged that corruption was growing because of the protection and free hand being given to those involved in such practices. Referring to several cases, he said recruitment scams, irregularities in the implementation of government schemes and other matters had been marred by corruption. He said that, although the government talks about good governance, serious questions are being raised due to widespread corruption.

Arya further alleged that building plans in development authorities are not being approved unless bribes are paid. He also referred to illegal mining and claimed that police personnel are collecting weekly payments from dumper drivers engaged in mining activities. He also alleged that there have also been major irregularities in works carried out under the Smart City project, which had been mentioned in the CAG report. He added that the CAG report had also pointed to serious irregularities in the redevelopment works carried out at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Responding to issues raised in the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is giving priority to the economic empowerment and self-reliance of women. He said that with this objective the Lakhpati Didi scheme is being implemented in the state and had emerged as a strong platform for women’s empowerment. Through this scheme, more than 2.55 lakh women have been empowered so far and are being connected with self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators also staged a protest by sitting on the steps of the Assembly over the issue of cooking gas supply.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and Congress MLA Pritam Singh had raised the issue of black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders in the state under Rule 310. The Speaker, however, decided that the matter would be heard under Rule 58 after the lunch break. When the session resumed at 3 p.m., Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal said that LPG supply falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government and therefore it cannot be discussed in detail in the House. He said that given the prevailing international circumstances, the Central Government has placed restrictions on the supply of commercial gas cylinders, while there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the state.

As soon as the session began, the opposition also raised the issue of illegal mining in the House. However, dissatisfied with the government’s response, the opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The opposition demanded a discussion on the issue and alleged that when the Chair had already given a ruling under Rule 310, the government should not shy away from debating the matter. Opposition members said that people across the state were standing in long queues for LPG cylinders and facing difficulties in obtaining them. They also alleged that hotels, dhabas and restaurant operators were not getting LPG cylinders.

Heated exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition led to the adjournment of the House proceedings for 45 minutes. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the government had directed all District Magistrates to take strict action against black marketing of LPG cylinders. He added that, in Nainital district, FIRs had already been registered against three persons in connection with such activities.

Meanwhile, before the Assembly proceedings began, Congress legislators staged a protest on the steps of the Assembly on the fifth day of the Budget Session over the issue of gas supply in the state. The Congress MLAs alleged that LPG cylinders were not readily available in several areas of the state and accused the government of attempting to suppress the issue. They also alleged that black marketing of gas cylinders was not being checked effectively.

On the previous day of the session as well, there had been uproar in the House over the issue of LPG supply. Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri directed the government from the Chair to take strict action to curb black marketing of LPG cylinders. The opposition protested, alleging that the government was avoiding a discussion on the matter, which led to the proceedings of the House being adjourned for 45 minutes.