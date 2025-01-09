Originality is important in multidisciplinary research: Prof Surekha Dangwal

12-day capacity building prog launched by Doon University & IIT Roorkee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Doon University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee began a 12-day capacity building programme here, today, with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Professor Surekha Dangwal. Addressing the inaugural session, Professor Dangwal underlined the importance of multidisciplinary research. She urged the participants not to limit themselves to only one subject and to adopt a holistic approach in their research. The Vice Chancellor said that this is the time of rapid development in technology in which multidisciplinary research is being promoted. In this era, originality and innovation of research will prove to be helpful. The Vice Chancellor said that this programme will provide the necessary skills and attitudes to achieve efficiency and excellence in multidisciplinary studies.

On this occasion, while addressing the first session, Professor HC Purohit, Dean, School of Management, Doon University, discussed the role of academic research writing in the context of Indian value system. He explained the importance of Indian philosophy and values and emphasised on incorporating these in research work. He presented the richness of Indian values with interesting examples.

In the second and third sessions, Professor Anil Kumar, Guildhall School of Business, London Metropolitan University, UK, described in detail the challenges faced in academic research and the ways to overcome personal and external environmental barriers.

On this occasion, Professor RP Mamagain, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Dr Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Ravi Kumar, Professor Manu Sharma, Course Co-Director and Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, Professor Rajat Agarwal, etc., were also present. Course Director Dr Sudhanshu Joshi welcomed the guests and presented an introductory view of the capacity building programme and discussed its objectives and importance with the participants. The vote of thanks was proposed by Professor HC Purohit. The programme was conducted by Tanuja Joshi.

The programme will run for the next 11 days, in which the participants will be trained on various aspects of academic research.