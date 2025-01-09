Dhami meets Union Sports Minister Mandaviya to discuss preparations for National Games

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 7 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a courtesy meeting with the Union Minister of Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya here, today, to share updates on the preparations for the 38th National Games, which will be hosted in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mandaviya for granting Uttarakhand the opportunity to host the National Games. He stated that over 10,000 skilled athletes from various states of India will participate in the event, which will be held from 28 January to 14 February 2025.

Dhami mentioned that significant preparations have been made for hosting the National Games in Uttarakhand. He highlighted that the event would contribute to the development of a sports culture in the state. The infrastructure for sports facilities is being developed in a way that the state’s athletes will have access to world-class amenities.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to approve necessary funding for the construction of a high-level sports facility (High Altitude Centre) in Deenapani, Almora district, and the establishment of multi-purpose sports halls in each development block level to provide high-level training to athletes.

He also sought approval for the previously submitted proposal regarding the operation of the Ice Skating Rink at the Maharana Pratap Sports College complex in Dehradun, along with funding for the enhancement of the Adventure Training Centre in Shivpuri, New Tehri. Additionally, the Chief Minister requested financial assistance for the construction of an indoor artificial rock-climbing wall on the land of the Women’s Sports College in Champawat district.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to approve these proposals, as they would significantly boost the morale and enthusiasm of the state’s athletes.

The Union Sports Minister assured that the Centre would provide all possible support for the development of sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand.