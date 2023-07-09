Our aim should be integrated development of Sanskrit language: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 July: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) chaired a meeting regarding the inclusion of Sanskrit education under the Higher Education Department, at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat along with high officials of the government were present in ths meeting.

In the meeting, Dr Rawat said that efforts have been made by him to bring Sanskrit education to the higher education department, but no decision has been taken on this subject yet. He said that due to not being brought under the Higher Education Department, the benefits of institutions like UGC and NAAC are not being received at the university level. In the past too, a committee was constituted for this matter, whose report was sent to the government.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu suggested that a committee of educationists and scholars of Sanskrit should be formed for this matter. After the report of the committee, before implementing their suggestions, a meeting will be held and a solution will be found.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sanskrit Education Chandresh Kumar said that non-appointment of faculty in Sanskrit colleges as per UGC standards is the main reason for this.

The Governor said that after coming to Uttarakhand, the Vice-Chancellor, Sanskrit teachers and students have been repeatedly requesting to bring Sanskrit education under the Higher Education Department, keeping in view their educational interests. He said that our aim should be to keep in mind the integrated development and upgradation of the Sanskrit language . Both in the Higher Education Department and in the Sanskrit Education Department. He said that according to the suggestion of the Chief Secretary, a committee of educationists and scholars of Sanskrit should be formed for this matter. This committee will submit its report after studying all the facts in three months. After the report of the committee, a meeting will be held and appropriate action will be taken on the matter. For this, a legal inquiry should be conducted at the government level as well.

Lt-General Singh said that suggestions can also be taken from central universities located in Delhi including Sampurnanand Sanskrit University of Uttar Pradesh. He said that Sanskrit is our second official language and every possible effort will be made for its integrated development . No core stone will be left unturned in quality study, teaching and upgradation of Sanskrit education.

Higher Education Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi, Secretary Justice Narendra Dutt, etc., were present in the meeting.