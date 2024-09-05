Over a hundred liquor vends raided on CM’s instructions across U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Sep: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, various teams of the administration and excise department conducted surprise raids on more than 100 liquor vends across the state today. This surprise raid created panic among the liquor vendors. Official sources claim that, for a long time, CM Dhami has been receiving complaints that the customers are being overcharged by the liquor vendors in an open violation of rules. Complaints were also received that liquor smuggled from other states was also being sold in shops in many areas in the state.

Taking note of the situation, CM Dhami directed the administration and the excise department to undertake a surprise check. Following this, several teams comprising excise officials, local administration and police officials conducted raids on liquor vends in Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri Garhwal districts today. Sources claimed that the raids will continue across the state.

CM Dhami also issued “strict” instructions that the liquor vends found to be overcharging the customers (selling at higher than MRP rates), should be seized and shut. All the complaints received should be followed up, and the shops not maintaining the stock and sales register genuinely should also be shut down. He asserted that overcharging the consumers and smuggling of liquor would not be tolerated in the state under any circumstances. The teams have been instructed to run campaigns from time to time and take strict action against those involved in liquor smuggling.