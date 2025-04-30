Pahalgam Attack: Wake-up Call for Secular India

By Ravi Garg

The Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025, which resulted in the death of 26 Hindu tourists, has profound implications for India’s secular fabric. The terrorists reportedly segregated victims based on religion. It is an attack on the secular fabric of India and a deliberate act intended to inflame communal tensions across the country. Countless people joined candlelight marches to mourn the victims and stand against the brutality of the terrorists’ attack.

The Pahalgam attack has taught us many lessons. It is high time people realise that maintaining peace is not solely the duty of the nation’s leaders, but a shared responsibility that lies with every citizen.

Crucial lessons to learn

Uphold the principle of secularism in condemnation as well

As we all know that India is a secular country, where all the religions are treated equally. It is the time when people of all the religions should come forward to condemn this brutal attack. The people behind this should know that their coward attack cannot create any communal tension between the people of India. People should come forward to support each other’s families and give the sign of harmony.

Strengthening Internal Security

More focus is required on internal security and as responsible citizens we should support the police and army whenever we feel any suspicious behavior. It will not only minimise the risk of security breach but will also create a fear in the heart of people who intend to compromise national security.

A Wake-Up Call

Whenever such tensions arise, negative forces try to paint a picture that certain religious communities are unsafe in India. This is a wake-up call for all religions, reminding them that they are safe in India. The government is committed to doing everything necessary to protect every citizen from any future uncertainty.

Strengthening the Legal and Judicial Framework

It is the need of hour that the judicial framework of India is strengthened in order to give severe punishment to those behind this attack. This will not only deliver justice to the victims’ families but also set a strong precedent, sending a clear message to anyone contemplating actions that could disturb the peace of the nation.

In conclusion, the Pahalgam attack highlights the serious threats to peace and security in India. Strengthening the judicial system and encouraging unity are crucial to preserving the nation’s secular principles. By ensuring justice and strengthening national unity, India can stay strong against those who try to create division.

(Ravi Garg is an associate Chartered Accountant, who has compeleted his CA at just the age of 21 years.)