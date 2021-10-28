Paragliding to begin soon in Satpuli

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Oct: A team of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) visited Nayar Valley situated in Satpuli on Wednesday.

The team checked equipment such as gliding gear, para-motors, etc. Paragliders were launched from Dhadhukhal and landed near Bilkhet.

Officials under the leadership of Additional Chief Executive Officer (Adventure Tourism), Col Ashwini Pundir (Retd), were instructed to make elaborate security arrangements after checking the paragliding equipment in Nayaar Valley.

Elaborating further, Col Ashwini Pundir said, “Nayar Valley is the most suitable place for paragliding. As part of a two-day training programme, pilots performed paragliding on the first day to check security. On Thursday, we will check para-motor flying equipment. After checking all the equipment, paragliding will soon be opened for adventure sports enthusiasts. This will not only increase the movement of tourists in an offbeat location, but the local people will also be able to generate employment.”

“Continuous practice and close inspection of suitable sites is being done by the experts. We are keen to conduct more such events as we did in Nayaar last year,” he added.

Expert Ranveer Singh Negi and Vikram Negi were present on the occasion.

“The state has immense potential for adventure sports. It is our endeavour to make Nayaar Valley a hub of adventure sports. This will increase the movement of tourists,” Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister has said.

According to Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary, Tourism, in order to start adventure sports in the Nayaar Valley, constant practice and close inspection of suitable places is being done by the experts concerned.