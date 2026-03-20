Parthajit De assumes charge as Director (Finance), SJVN

Garhwal Post Bureau

Shimla, 19 Mar: Bhupender Gupta, CMD, SJVN, congratulated and warmly welcomed Parthajit De on assuming charge as Director (Finance) in SJVN, here, today.

Prior to joining SJVN, he was serving in NHPC Limited, where he was in charge of Corporate Accounts & Policy Section, Corporate Tax Cell and Employment Benefit Trusts at the Corporate Office. He also served as Nominee Director on the Board of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of NHPC.

He began his career with NHPC as Trainee Officer (Finance) in November 1998 and has over 27 years of rich professional experience in the fields of Corporate Accounts, Taxation, Financial Systems, Contracts. His wide-ranging experience includes a strong understanding of Indian Accounting Standards, taxation laws, tariff regulations, and corporate governance, which play a critical role in the planning, development and operation of power sector projects.

Parthajit De has served at several project locations including Rangit Project (Sikkim), Teesta Low Dam Projects (West Bengal), Siang Basin Projects (Arunachal Pradesh) and Rural Roads Project (Bihar). He also headed the Committee for first-time adoption of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) in NHPC.

He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and CGMA qualifications.