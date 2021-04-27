Passes required for vehicular movement during Curfew in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Apr: In order to ensure strict implementation of the week long curfew in Dehradun and three other districts, the government has mandated the requirement of passes for vehicular movement during this period. Orders to this effect were issued today by District Magistrate, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Srivastava and shared with the media this evening during a press conference held at the District Collectorate.

The DM also shared another order with the media through which some private agencies have been authorised to supply medical oxygen to the hospitals and patients in need. In order to get oxygen supply, the attendants of the patients would be required to produce a Covid positive report along with the doctor’s prescription in which oxygen would have been prescribed, identification such as Aadhar card and mobile number. In all, 10 agencies have been authorised for Oxygen supply and these are: Ambika Gas Suppliers, Kanwali Road (Phone- 9219504642), Rajeev Gas Suppliers, Subhash Road (9719108235), Modern Gas Suppliers, near Prince Chowk (9557138967), Gupta Gas Suppliers, Niranjanpur (9897407626), Bharat Oxygen, Lakhibagh and Selaqui (Phone- 9412075594), Kohli Air Products, Lal Tappar, Doiwala (9719666997), Vijay Kohli & Co, Rishikesh (9837094267, DS Negi, Rishikesh (9895182977), DM Gas, Rishikesh (9897182424) and Balaji Gas, Rishikesh (9897530007).

According to the order issued by the DM, a maximum of 50 persons would be permitted to attend any marriage function. Approval for inviting guests would be granted by SDM/City Magistrate and it would require names of the guests invited. ADM (Finance) would grant permission for state government and union government offices during the lockdown period. Passes for banking services would be granted by the respective branch managers. They would be authorised to issue passes to the staff under them. For plantation and wildlife related activities, passes would be issued by the DFOs concerned of the Forest Department. For agriculture activities, passes would be issued by Chief Agriculture Officer of the district while for horticulture activities, passes would be issued by the District Horticulture Officer. For animal husbandry and related activities, passes would issued by the Chief Veterinary Officer. For essential services like drinking water, power supply, passes would be issued by respective Executive Engineers. For permission to commute in case of emergency, passes would be issued by respective SDM/City Magistrate/ or the SHO of the Police Station concerned.

It may be recalled that amid the surge in the Corona cases every day in the state and particularly in Dehradun, a weeklong lockdown/curfew has been imposed from 7 p.m. onwards this evening till 5 a.m. on 3 June. The orders to this effect were issued yesterday.

The curfew was announced for Dehradun Municipal area, Rishikesh, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town municipal areas. In addition, curfew was also imposed in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district and in some parts of Pauri district including Kotdwar between 27 April and 3 May. During the curfew, shops and establishments selling essential items such as food, dairy, meat and poultry, animal feed and medicines, etc., will be permitted to open till 4 p.m. every day.