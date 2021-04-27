U’khand reports 5058 fresh Corona cases, 67 deaths

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Apr: The second wave of Corona pandemic has shown no signs of abating in Uttarakhand, so far. A total of 5058 fresh Cases of Corona were reported in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours and, as has been the trend during the past month, Dehradun continues to lead in the number of cases. A total of 2034 cases were reported in the capital in the past 24 hours. More than a hundred cases were reported in FRI in the past 24 hours and the institute has been shut for outsiders to prevent infection spread.

Haridwar reported 1002 cases, Nainital, 767 cases, while US Nagar reported 283 cases. Unfortunately, the pandemic is also rapidly spreading in the hill districts. Almora reported 135, Bageshwar, 29, Chamoli, 97, Champawat, 104, Pauri, 323, Pithoragarh, 88, Rudprayag, 64, and Uttarkashi, 45, while Tehri Garhwal reported 87 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid deaths reported in the past 24 hours stood at 67. Around 33,000 tests were conducted today for Covid in the state.

What should be a matter of grave concern is the rising positivity rate in the state. Dehradun conducted 8536 RTPCR samples and, of them, 2034 turned out to be positive. Average positivity rate in the state stood at 4.31. In the state, a total of 662 vaccination sessions were carried out and 42,614 persons were vaccinated. The total number of persons vaccinated fully, so far, stands at 3,51,914, while those vaccinated once so far stands at 15,57,598.