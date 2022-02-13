“People will vote for development in U’khand”

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Rajya Sabha MP from BJP Anil Baluni today asserted that the people of Uttarakhand would vote for continuous development. Speaking to Garhwal Post on the eve of polling, Baluni said that the people of Uttarakhand were mature and they had seen the development work that had been done by the double engine government of BJP in Uttarakhand. The BJP had brought trains to the hills, the all weather road project was under construction and would ensure round the year connectivity to the hills in Garhwal. The BJP had also ensured health schemes like Atal Ayushman scheme which had helped lakhs of persons since it was implemented. More train projects were in the pipeline to improve the connectivity. Pro-poor welfare schemes had been transparently and sincerely implemented.

Baluni added that BJP had made practical promises for the coming five years because it believed in delivering not just making hollow promises. On the other hand, Congress was making hollow promises which it would never be in a position to implement and that people were fully aware of this fact. They would vote wisely, he claimed.

Baluni also said that his appeal to the people to have their voting right in their native villages had a positive impact. He said that he was leaving for his native village in district Pauri to exercise his franchise. In his village, there were only 26 voters registered earlier. Post his appeal, now there were over 90 voters registered there and, hence, he could say that he had been able to inspire many to return to their native villages.