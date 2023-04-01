People’s trust has increased in Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Health Minister Mandaviya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. On the first day, today, he inspected a Jan Aushadhi Kendra located in Dehradun. He interacted with the health workers at the Kendra and the beneficiaries.

The Union Health Minister said that the Prime Minister is determined to provide cheap and accessible medicines to the common people. No one should die due to lack of medicine and it was for this purpose that the plan to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras had been initiated. He said that the common people are getting relief and convenience by being provided cheap medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra and people’s trust has also increased.

He added that more than 9500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being operated across the country from the capitals to the district headquarters at various places. About 20 lakh people visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras daily. He gave the example of a cancer medicine available in the market for Rs 800 is sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Rs 137. Another drug, costing Rs 400 is available at the centre for Rs 60.

Minister Mandaviya said that medicine is an issue related to public health, which is why no company making fake medicines would be spared. Inspections are done by DGCI all over India and action is being taken against such pharma companies.

Talking about the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, the Minister said that the Union Health Ministry will provide all possible help to the state government for its success. It would be ensured that no devotee who comes for the Char Dham Yatra faces any kind of medical problem. There is also a plan to give incentive allowance to the doctors, paramedical staff and other personnel posted on the Char Dham Yatra.

Before departing for Malari, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the Union Health Minister at the GTC helipad.