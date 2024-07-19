PL Punia asks Cong leaders to fight upcoming polls in united manner

Fact finding committee of Cong reviews performance in Parliamentary polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: On the arrival of former MP and member of the Fact-Finding Committee of the All India Congress Committee for Lok Sabha elections, PL Punia at the State Congress Headquarters here, today, he was welcomed by the State Congress President Karan Mahara. Earlier, he was welcomed on arrival at Jolly Grant Airport.

After this, a review meeting was organised at the State Congress Headquarters under the leadership of PL Punia. Former MPs, MP candidates, MLAs, former MLAs, District and Mahanagar Presidents and Block or City Presidents of Almora Parliamentary Constituency and Nainital Parliamentary Constituency participated in the review meeting.

PL Punia appealed to all the leaders and workers to fight the upcoming elections unitedly just as was done for the assembly by-elections, registering an historic victory in Uttarakhand. In the upcoming elections, too, the Congress Party would hoist the flag of victory in the entire country.

On this occasion, State Vice President, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi, General Secretary Naveen Joshi, Godavari Thapli, Gaurav Chaudhary, Sagar Manwal, Women State President Jyoti Rautela, Payal Bahl, Asha Sharma, Dr Jaswinder Singh Gogi, Piya Thapa, etc., were among those present.

Tomorrow, a review meeting of Pauri Garhwal Parliamentary constituency will be held from 10 a.m. onwards and of Tehri Parliamentary constituency from 2 p.m. and Haridwar Parliamentary constituency from 5 p.m. On 20 July, there will be a meeting with senior party leaders and presidents of frontal organisations, departments and cells. The committee will take feedback from party leaders and officials on the reasons for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.