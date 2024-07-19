Gov releases Dr Sudharani Pandey’s book on Upanishads

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 July: At a program organised at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium on Thursday, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book , ‘Amratva ki Ore’, by author Dr Sudharani Pandey. In this book , 20 stories have been published in Hindi by collecting selected excerpts from the Upanishads . In his address, the Governor said that the stories from the Upanishads contained in this book will serve as a bridge to connect people with ancient knowledge and their roots.

The Governor said that the Upanishads are the basic foundation of Indian spiritual thinking and are the source of philosophy. The Upanishads are the last part of the Vedas, hence they are also called Vedanta. He said that man is not immortal, but books are. Books written by authors always remain alive, due to which authors also remain alive forever in the form of books.

He said that the solution to countless problems of the entire world lies in the Indian knowledge system. Now the time has come that people should look into the unlimited storehouse of knowledge of ancient knowledge. This is very important for the building of the nation and for the stability of the world.

Lt Gen Singh said that the stories in the book would help in satisfying the curiosity of intelligent readers to know the Upanishads . This work can also be useful for the students and teachers of various subjects of the new generation who are unfamiliar with Sanskrit literature.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that organising such books from a special place like the Raj Bhawan is very commendable. She said that in the era of scientific technology and communication revolution, this book will prove to be helpful in understanding the mystery of the universe, science and creation, along with the knowledge of Vedas and Upanishads . Former DGP, Uttarakhand, Anil Raturi, while reviewing the book , said that today when there is an atmosphere of unrest in the world, the relevance of this book increases.

The author of the book , Dr Sudharani Pandey, while expressing gratitude to everyone, said that she has tried to convey the stories of the Upanishads to the readers in simple words. It is hoped that this book will prove useful for the readers. The programme was conducted by Dr Ram Vinay Singh.

The cover page designer of ‘Amratva Ki Ore’, bhajan singer and renowned painter Gyanendra Kumar, was felicitated by the Governor.