Players must prepare for National & Olympic Games: Gov

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Saturday inaugurated, Khel Mahakumbh-2022, at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raipur. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Rekha Arya, MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ and Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar were also present in this event organised by the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Rakshak Dal. While inaugurating the Khel Mahakumbh, by handing over sports torches to the players, he also gave citations and medals to the winners of the competition.

Addressing the players, the Governor said they should have a passion for victory, which will take them to greater heights. He asked the players to prepare for the National and Olympic Games from now on. Khel Mahakumbh would prove useful in creating a better sports environment in the state. He also conveyed victory in sports is not only achieved on the basis of physical strength, but it also requires constant practice, concentration and mental ability. He said that the responsibility of organising the 38th National Games has been given to Uttarakhand and we have to live up to everybody's expectations.

Lt-General Singh appealed that more and more youth should participate in Khel Mahakumbh competitions. Special opportunities are being given to differently-abled players along with competitions in various categories in the Khel Mahakumbh. Hence no talent would be deprived of opportunities, which is a commendable initiative.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister, Rekha Arya, said that talented sportspersons from Uttarakhand would be selected from such events. She said that the objective of Khel Mahakumbh is to bring out the talent present in remote areas of Uttarakhand. Local MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, also encouraged the players and extended his best wishes to them.