PM Modi likely to inaugurate Global Investors’ Meet in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today chaired a special meeting held to review preparations for the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit in Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, Dhami directed the officers that all preparations for the Summit should be completed well in time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Global Investors’ Summit in Uttarakhand, as CM Dhami has requested him to inaugurate the Summit to be held sometime in November or December later this year, as per his convenience. It may be recalled that Modi had inaugurated the first Global Investors’ Summit in Dehradun around three years ago when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the Chief Minister.

This will be the Second Global Investors’ Summit in Uttarakhand. The previous Summit had attracted a lot of investors and MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crores were claimed by the government to have been signed between the prospective investors and the government. However, the ground reality is that the majority of these MoUs have not been actualised, so far.

In the review meeting held today, the CM emphasised that there are many possibilities of attracting more investment to Uttarakhand. Hosting the Global Investors’ Summit would be a good opportunity for the state to increase the possibilities of investment. The state has good human resources as well as the environment necessary for setting up industries. He reminded that a strong new industrial policy has been formulated to attract more investors to the state. The speedy expansion of air, rail and road connectivity in the state will also attract leaders of the industrial world to set up units in Uttarakhand.

It was reiterated at the meeting today that, under the Global Investors’ Summit, 2 roadshows are proposed at the international level and 6 roadshows are proposed at the national level. Apart from this, a mini-conclave is also proposed to be organised in Mussoorie and Ramnagar. Under the Global Investors’ Summit, roadshows and other programmes will be organised in the state to attract investment in tourism, industry, IT, health, higher education and various other sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Vinay Shankar Pandey, MD, SIDCUL, Rohit Meena and other officers concerned were present.