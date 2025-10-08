PM Modi’s ‘Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi’ resolve is a historic step towards nation-building: Deepti Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

ROORKEE, 7 Oct: Under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” (Self-Reliant India Mission), a district-level workshop was organized today in Roorkee. The objective of the workshop was to connect citizens with the message of “ Ghar – Ghar Swadeshi, Har Ghar Swadeshi” (Swadeshi in every home) and to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India to every section of society.

Addressing the gathering, State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not merely a slogan but a pledge for the holistic development of the nation. Through initiatives like Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Startup India, the country has reduced dependence on imports and provided new direction and opportunities to local industries, small entrepreneurs, and youth.

She further said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to take India “from Local to Global.” If every citizen resolves to adopt and promote Swadeshi (indigenous) products, it will not only strengthen the national economy but also empower artisans, entrepreneurs, and the youth towards self-reliance. She urged the workers to transform this campaign into a mass movement and take the message of “ Ghar – Ghar Swadeshi” to every household.

The programme was chaired by District President Dr Madhu Singh, while Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini, District In -charge Aditya Chauhan, State Ministers Deshraj and Shyamveer Saini, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, District General Secretaries Akshay Pratap and Sagar Goyal, along with a large number of party workers, volunteers, and senior officials were present.

All participants collectively resolved to continue working together with dedication and commitment to realize the vision of a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).