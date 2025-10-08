Young classical vocalist Aniruddha Aithal earns acclaim at young age with soulful singing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Oct: The fourth day of the Virasat Festival began with a devotional morning session, Virasat Sadhna, featuring mesmerizing performances of Kathak, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam by students from various schools. The young dancers’ graceful expressions and rhythm drew loud applause, earning them admiration from the audience. Coordinator Kalpana Sharma presented certificates to all the participants for their remarkable performances.

Today’s Sadhna reflected devotion and artistry, featuring students from institutions such as Kinkirni School of Bharatanatyam Dance, IT Children’s Academy, PYDS Learning Academy, Guru Smriti Sangeet Shiksha Kendra, Brooklyn School, and Doon Sarla Academy. The performances of Maanvi Singh, Rinika Chamoli, Aditi Thapa, Tapasya Lingwal, Priyanka Khati, and Adya Kukreti stood out for their poise and precision.

Sitar Virtuoso Soumitra Thakur Mesmerizes

The evening segment opened with a spellbinding sitar recital by renowned artist Soumitra Thakur, who performed Raag Yaman accompanied by Shubh Maharaj on tabla.

An A-grade All India Radio artist and Balashree Award recipient, Soumitra has earned numerous national honors, including recognition from the President of India, the Dover Lane Music Conference, and NCPA Mumbai.

His global performances include the FIFA World Cup Ceremony in Doha (2022), Off-Broadway debut of “The Monsoon Wedding” (New York, 2023), and concerts at NCPA Mumbai, Shruti Mandal Jaipur, and Saptak Ahmedabad. Soumitra continues his musical research at Delhi University, representing the new generation of Indian classical excellence.

Young Talent Aniruddha Aithal Impresses with Classical Perfection

Adding youthful brilliance to the evening, Aniruddha Aithal, one of India’s youngest A-grade All India Radio artists, delivered an exceptional Hindustani classical vocal recital.

Trained under Geeta Garud Prithviraj and Dr. Ashok Hugganavar, he began at age ten and has since received scholarships from CCRT and the Karnataka Sangeet Nritya Academy.

Aniruddha began with Raag Maru Bihag, transitioned to Raag Kauns, and concluded with a rare Raag Adana composition from the Kirana Gharana. He was accompanied by Pt. Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Pt. Mithilesh Jha (Tabla), and Mohan Baijwal (Tanpura).

Anurag Sharma’s Ghazals Cast a Spell Over the Audience

The night reached its peak with an enthralling performance by ghazal maestro Anurag Sharma, whose soulful voice filled the Virasat pavilion with emotion and melody.

Anurag began his recital with the timeless ghazal “Koi Fariyaad”, followed by soulful renditions of “Chaap Tilak” and “Mast Kalandar”, keeping the audience spellbound late into the night.

Performing alongside him were five accomplished musicians — Chintu Singh Wasir (Guitar), Ninad Bhalvankar (Flute), Vishal Bhoomal (Keyboard), Mani Bhardwaj (Tabla), and Pt Vishal Mishra (Sitar).