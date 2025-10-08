Snowfall blankets Char Dham Shrines as extreme out-of-season weather comes to Uttarakhand 

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Oct: In a striking turn of weather, heavy snowfall has cloaked the Char Dham shrines and surrounding high-altitude zones of Uttarakhand . for the first time in years in October. The snowfall, which started yesterday in Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib was recorded this morning in Badrinath too and in Niti and Mana Valleys as well. In Kedarnath and other Char Dham shrines, it was the second day of snowfall. This has resulted in a precipitous drop in temperature and has blanketed much of Chamoli district in snow. Meanwhile, peaks in the Gangotri region are also receiving fresh snow, signalling an early onset of winter in the higher Himalayas. The peaks around Yamunotri also recorded snowfall for the second consecutive day today.

The rain and the snow spell in Chamoli district has already stretched into its second day, affecting Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, Nar-Narayan Parvat and Urvashi Parvat besides the Niti and Mana valleys. Locals admit that witnessing such widespread snow in October is a rarity, and the sudden change has brought with it some biting cold. Even in the Nijmula Valley near Irani village, snow has now covered the peaks and social media is abuzz with dramatic photos and videos from the region. In the lower hills, continuous rainfall has been reported in areas such as Gopeshwar, Pokhri, Nandnagar, Karnaprayag, Gauchar, Gairsain, Tharali, Dewal and Narayanbagar. To cope with the chill, people are lighting bonfires and layering up in warm clothing.

The unusual snow and rain in the hills so early in October have affected the weather in the plains too, bringing a distinct cold spell to lower regions. In Dehradun the maximum temperature fell to 27.4 Deg C, about three degrees below the seasonal norm, while a sharp downpour this morning and in the afternoon forced many residents to take out light woollens. The minimum night temperature last night, however, remained about two degrees higher than usual, because of the cloud cover and residual heat. The city recorded 9.7 mm of rain in the latest 24-hour period, a marked departure from recent days when daytime maxima had hovered three to four degrees above normal. In Dehradun too, it was the second consecutive day of post monsoon rainfall.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dehradun, Uttarakhand remains under the influence of a western disturbance and associated low-pressure system, bringing the prospect of heavy rain and snowfall through 8th October. The IMD’s state forecast warns of heavy rain or snow over regions at or above 3,500 metres, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between 40 and 50 km per hour expected in isolated districts. The department has stated that the period from 5th till 7th October has seen peak precipitation, peaking particularly on 6th October, when the western disturbance and moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal combined to result in intense weather events. The weather from tomorrow onwards is however likely to be dry, particularly in the plains, including Dehradun.

The authorities have warned of landslides, road blockages and slippery conditions in high-altitude and vulnerable zones and have urged pilgrims and tourists to avoid journeying during these adverse weather spells. Disaster management teams remain on standby, given the state’s history of monsoon flooding and Himalayan fragility. The present spell, coming soon after a turbulent monsoon season and amid unusual post-monsoon activity, has once again highlighted the growing impact of climate change in amplifying extreme weather events.