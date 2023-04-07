PM’s message ‘to win hearts’ is inspiring: Dhami

BJP celebrates 44th Founding Day

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 6 Apr: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 44th Founding Day today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address to about 11,000 polling booths and 2772 Shakti Kendras in Uttarakhand. There was countrywide celebration by the BJP leaders and workers on the occasion.

In Uttarakhand, the main function was organised at the BJP State Headquarters, here, in the presence of State President Mahendra Bhatt and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On this occasion, hundreds of workers took a pledge to work for and to move forward on the goal of winning the hearts of the people as desired by Prime Minister Modi in his virtual address today to the party leaders and workers across the country, in the presence of CM Pushkar Dhami and State President Mahendra Bhatt. Similar oaths were taken at all the booths and Shakti Kendras of the party across the state.

Before the Prime Minister’s virtual address, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while congratulating all the party workers, on the occasion of the Founding Day and Hanuman Jayanti, expressed his gratitude to all those who had dedicated their lives to making the party as grand as it is today. He said that the sapling of the BJP had been planted 44 years ago by the party leaders and the workers and now it has grown up to become a banyan tree.

Talking to the media during the programme, he said that the BJP and his government would work with all their might to achieve the goal given by Modi in his inspirational address to win the hearts of the people. He also pledged to work towards realising the dreams of the party’s guides Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and to work with a spirit of national service.

Dhami said that, from the year 2014 till now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government had been continuously working for the all-round development of the country and facilitating the underprivileged. Under Modi, the fame of the country had increased all around and the world is seeing India as a superpower. Be it the uplift of the poor, security of borders, diplomatic relations with various countries or economic issues, Modi has proved his foresight and efficiency in every field.

The CM said that the state government also completed one year of its tenure a few days ago. During this one year, the government has tried every moment to resolve the challenges facing the state and take the state forward on the path of development. Even though the government has not yet fully succeeded in achieving this goal, but it remains clear and the direction and the velocity of change are appreciable and the intentions pure. The state government has crossed some stages of the “optionless resolve” to make Uttarakhand a developed state and many more are yet to be crossed. One year is very little time to evaluate any government, yet, in this one year, the government has tried to work day and night keeping in mind the resolve to build a new Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, State President Mahendra Bhatt, while giving detailed information about the development journey of the party, remembered all the senior leaders and workers due to whose hard work the party has reached the peak of popularity in the state. He mentioned many important names including those of former MLA Sohan Singh Jena, Sher Singh Danu, Narayan Singh, Devendra Shastri, Mohan Singh Rawat, Manohar Kant Dhyani, Pratap Singh, Mohanlal Bounthiyal, Rajendra Rawat, etc., who laid the foundation of the party. Bhatt claimed that even after 44 years of BJP and Jan Sangh’s journey before that, if there is any party that follows democratic values and ideas, it is the BJP.

Answering the questions of the media after the programme, he said that the Prime Minister had emphasised the use of technology in his address and the party is already working strongly in the state in this regard. BJP is the first party in the state that has prepared social media and IT teams at each of its booths. Every activity and information of the party is uploaded on the social media. The information related to each worker is updated through a simple app. He said, today’s programme was heard at 2772 Shakti Kendras and more than 11 thousand polling booths along with the PM’s address. He described the Prime Minister’s address as encouraging for the workers and motivating towards the nation building and towards achieving the ultimate glory and making the country a Vishwa Guru.

State General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Mayor Sunil Uniyal, MLA Khajan Das, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, State Spokespersons Virendra Singh Bisht, Vinod Suyal, Honey Pathak, Sunita Vidyarthi, Siddharth Aggarwal, Anil Goyal, Kedar Joshi, along with a large number of party leaders and senior workers participated.