Police arrest two for selling smack

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 Jan: Raipur police have arrested a brother-in-law (devar) and sister-in-law (bhabhi) for selling illegal smack. The police seized 22.32 grams of smack, worth approximately ₹11 lakh in the market, from their possession.
According to the police, they received information about illegal drug activities in Adhoiwala Road, near Mittal Steel. A police team raided a house near Choona Bhatta. During the raid, they arrested Amit Sahani and his sister-in-law Moni Sahani. The police also recovered ₹10,000, which they had earned from selling the drugs. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 8/12/29 NDPS Act. During the initial investigation, police revealed that other members of their family were previously jailed for similar drug-related crimes.