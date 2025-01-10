Vasant Vihar residents have not forgotten the horrific 1994 incident

By HASAN HADI

DEHRADUN, 9 Jan: No one could have imagined that the morning of November 15, 1994 would mark one of Dehradun’s most horrific tragedies. The people of Vasant Vihar still remember the terrible morning of that day, when a brutal triple murder shocked the entire neighbourhood.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered release of a man convicted of killing a retired brigadier, his son and sister by beheading them in Dehradun district in 1994 , finding that he was a juvenile aged 14 years at the time of incident .