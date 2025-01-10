India, Maldives to have ‘Comprehensive Economic & Maritime Security Partnership’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 8 Jan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with the Defence Minister of Maldives, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, here, today. They comprehensively reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation. During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

Singh reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). Minister Maumoon appreciated India’s historical role as the ‘First Responder’ for the Maldives and thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting the modern infrastructural capacities and training of defence and security personnel. On the Government of Maldives’ request, India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives.

Minister Maumoon is on his first official visit to India. The visit is part of continued high-level engagements between the two sides. It has provided an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral defence and security ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries and the Indian Ocean Region.