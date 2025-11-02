Police hold briefing to ensure tight security for upcoming VVIP visit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Ahead of the VVIP visit and stay scheduled for today, senior police officials conducted a detailed security briefing at Police Lines, Dehradun. The session was chaired by Additional Director General (Intelligence), Abhinav Kumar, while ADG (Crime and Law & Order) joined online and issued important instructions to officers assigned for duty in Dehradun and Haridwar.

During the briefing, officials reviewed the security arrangements and instructed all officers to stay alert and perform their duties responsibly. They were told to ensure that the security plan is error-free and that no officer leaves their duty point without permission.

ADG Intelligence directed officers to properly identify all police personnel, check their duty cards, and brief them carefully about their assignments. He also asked that police personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes, remain alert at all times.

Strict instructions were given to keep a close watch on people meeting the VVIP and to allow only those whose names have been pre-approved. Officers in charge of the VVIP route were asked to inspect the entire route in advance and make sure there is no construction material or obstruction on the way.

Police have also banned the flying of drones near the VVIP stay area and event venue. Officers were asked to conduct thorough checking of suspicious persons, tall buildings, and nearby areas with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad teams.

Senior officers clearly stated that no police personnel should use mobile phones unnecessarily during duty or leave their assigned post. Any negligence will result in strict action.

The briefing was attended by Inspector General (Cyber/STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne, Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop, Inspector General (Law & Order) Sunil Kumar Meena, and Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Ajai Singh, along with other officials. Officers posted in Haridwar participated in the briefing through video conferencing.