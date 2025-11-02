Truck overturns in Mohabewala after brake failure; driver injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: A major road accident took place in Mohabewala area of Dehradun when a truck overturned on the road after its brakes failed. The driver was seriously injured in the incident.

According to local people, the truck lost balance after the brakes stopped working. The driver tried hard to stop the vehicle, but he could not control it, and the truck overturned in the middle of the road.

Police and local residents reached the spot soon after the accident and helped in rescuing the injured driver, who was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Residents of the area said that such accidents have happened before at the same location. They demanded that a traffic signal be installed at the Mohabewala crossing to prevent further accidents. Locals said that they have been requesting for a red light at the spot for a long time, but no action has been taken yet.