Police on high alert, people being shifted to safer places

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Dehradun and nearby hilly areas, the Doon Police has been put on high alert. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of more heavy rain.

In Rishikesh, the water level of the Ganga River is rising. Police are continuously warning people not to go into the river. Devotees at Ganga ghats are being alerted through loudspeakers.

Police teams are also patrolling near rivers and drains in all areas. They are asking people living near the riverbanks to move to safer places. People are being told not to go near rivers and drains during this rainy period.

From sensitive and low-lying areas, people are being safely evacuated to avoid any danger. The police are working actively to ensure everyone’s safety during this weather alert.