Poor performance in one match does not justify criticism of players: Sehwag

Discussion held on Sports, Spirituality and Ayurveda at Amar Ujala U’khand Samvad

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jun: Amar Ujala Samvad Uttarakhand programme held on Monday had discussion on sports including Cricket, Spirituality and Ayurveda as well. The programme was held on 19th June at a local hotel here.

TV Anchor Sumit Awasthi’s chat with Cricketer Virendra Sehwag offered interesting insights into the game and in a humorous manner. Discussing about the defeat of Indian Cricket team in World Cup Semifinal in England, Sehwag asserted that wins and losses are part of the game. He did not agree that playing with red balls after playing with white balls in IPL led to the defeat. He also added that IPL does not affect the performance of the players as the IPL matches keeps one in practice.

He however added that India could have considered including spinner R Ashwin in team but chose Ravindra Jadeja over him perhaps because of his better batting skills.

He also said that he used to make everyone laugh in the dressing room and hence when he joined Twitter, he continued to tweet single liners and had no idea that his tweets will become so popular. He however added that he uses service of professionals in translation of his tweets into English some times. During the discussion, Sehwag joked a lot and jokingly claimed that he used to bribe umpires by gifting them things to avoid getting declared out.

In response to another question he advised young and budding players to work hard as there was no shortcut to success in sports and to take full advantage of the opportunities that come. He also sang a Kishore Kumar song on Awasthi’s request.

In the session on Spirituality, religious leader Gauranga Das said that FIRE is required in life which means, focus, intention, resilience and empathy to succeed in life and to be happy.

Acharya Balakrishna spoke on importance of Ayurveda and said that greater faith in Ayuurveda was necessary.

Shooter Ronjan Sodhi and hockey player Rani Rampal also shared their views in another session.