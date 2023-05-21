Portals of Hemkund Sahib open for season

Hemkund

The pilgrimage to Gurdwarahas begun formally for thewith the opening of theat 10 a.m. today amid the chants of “Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Shri Akal”. With this, theof the nearby Lokpal Laxman Temple also opened today. It may be recalled that the first batch of the pilgrims towas flagged by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the presence of Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal and Prem Chand Aggarwal on 17 May from Rishikesh.After the opening of the, thousands of devotees offered prayers and recited Guru Granththis morning at theGurdwara. On this occasion, the office bearers of GurudwaraTrust and thousands of devotees were present. It is noteworthy that registration is mandatory for the devotees even for Hemkunt. There is still snow on the way, but the army has cleared the way to enable the pilgrims to travel on the Yatra route. The batch flagged off on 17 May, had reached Ghangaria yesterday evening while it reached thethis morning to witness the opening of theMeanwhile, Theof the fourth Kedar Rudranath temple were also opened with rituals this morning. Darshans of Lord Rudranath will be available for next 6 months now for the. Janardan Prasad Tiwari informed that a large number of devotees have reached Rudranath on this occasion.Theof Madmaheshwar willon May 22. Madmaheshwar’s festive doli was established in Ukhimath, Panch Kedar Gaddisthal Omkareshwar Temple, and Chief Priest Bagesh Linga performed the puja in the presence of Rawal Bhimashankar LingaToday, the festive doli of second Kedar Baba Madmaheshwar left Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath for Madmaheshwar Dham along with other Dev dolis.