Portals of Hemkund Sahib open for season

By Our Staff Reporter
Joshimath: 20 May: The pilgrimage to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib has begun formally for the season with the opening of the portals at 10 a.m. today amid the chants of “Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Shri Akal”. With this, the portals of the nearby Lokpal Laxman Temple also opened today. It may be recalled that the first batch of the pilgrims to Hemkund Sahib was flagged by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the presence of Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal and Prem Chand Aggarwal on 17 May from Rishikesh.
After the opening of the portals, thousands of devotees offered prayers and recited Guru Granth Sahib this morning at the Hemkund Gurdwara. On this occasion, the office bearers of Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib Trust and thousands of devotees were present. It is noteworthy that registration is mandatory for the devotees even for Hemkunt Sahib. There is still snow on the way, but the army has cleared the way to enable the pilgrims to travel on the Yatra route. The batch flagged off on 17 May, had reached Ghangaria yesterday evening while it reached the Hemkund Sahib this morning to witness the opening of the portals.
Meanwhile, The portals of the fourth Kedar Rudranath temple were also opened with rituals this morning. Darshans of Lord Rudranath will be available for next 6 months now for the season. Janardan Prasad Tiwari informed that a large number of devotees have reached Rudranath on this occasion.
The portals of Madmaheshwar will open on May 22. Madmaheshwar’s festive doli was established in Ukhimath, Panch Kedar Gaddisthal Omkareshwar Temple, and Chief Priest Bagesh Linga performed the puja in the presence of Rawal Bhimashankar Linga
Today, the festive doli of second Kedar Baba Madmaheshwar left Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath for Madmaheshwar Dham along with other Dev dolis.
