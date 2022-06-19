Pres, Dy CM, LoO greet Koshyari on 80th birthday

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI ,17 Jun: President of India Ram Nath Kovind called up Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and greeted him on the latter’s birthday on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, MP Praful Patel and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha were among those who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and wished him on his 80th birthday.

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister Dhananjay Munde, former MP Vijay Darda and many others telephoned the Governor or wished him through various platforms.