CM launches ‘Nabh Netra’ for drone monitoring

Dehradun, 17 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the ‘Nabh Netra’ at his Camp Office, here, today.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a disaster-sensitive state. In case of a disaster, this mobile ground control station based on drone technology would prove to be effective in collecting disaster related data.

He appreciated the concept of Nabha Netra and awarded certificates to the team of DARC.

ITDA Director Amit Sinha stated that Uttarakhand faces challenges like collecting data, processing and monitoring the situation at the time of natural calamity or emergency situation. Now, the help of drone technology can be taken on a large scale for all these fronts. For this, the Drone Application Research Centre has developed a mobile ground control station, which will be used to use drones during disaster or emergency situations and collect data through drones. Along with this, pre-disaster and post-disaster maps will be prepared through drones in the disaster-affected areas. This station is completely set up on a single vehicle. This ground control station is equipped with high speed workstation for data processing, bandwidth aggregation and V-SAT for areas without network zone. This vehicle will be used by the Uttarakhand Government for disaster management and 3D mapping of all sensitive disaster prone areas.

