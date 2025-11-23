Probe reveals, forged PRCs issued in Nainital since 2007

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

HALDWANI ( Nainital ), 22 Nov: Continuing probe in the case of forged Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) in Haldwani has revealed devious activity. A major fraud has come to light during the ongoing investigation into cases of individuals obtaining permanent residence certificates through fraudulent means. During the verification process, it was discovered that the organisation, Anjuman Momin Ansar Society, Azad Nagar, Nainita, which had allegedly issued one such certificate, could not be traced at its registered address. Investigators found that Rais Ahmad Ansari was illegally creating and issuing these certificates.

Another case of forgery surfaced during the certificate verification drive when a purported certificate issued in the name of the Anjuman Momin Ansar Society was presented in an application. A joint team comprising the City Magistrate, Haldwani, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Haldwani, and the Tehsildar, Haldwani is conducting a verification of the Society’s address, but the organisation was not found at its registered location. Local inquiry revealed that Rais Ahmad Ansari, who operates a shop in Sahukar Line, had been illegally issuing certificates under the Society’s name.

On being questioned at the site, Rais Ahmad Ansari admitted that he had been issuing such certificates since 2007. Verification of records confirmed that the Society has not been renewed since that year. Moreover, the Society’s President and General Secretary have passed away, rendering the organisation inactive and illegal. Despite this, an unauthorised individual has continued to operate in its name and issue fraudulent certificates.