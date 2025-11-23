VHP Global chief Alok Kumar asserts Hindu rejuvenation good for global peace 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Nov: In an unprecedented Hindu Cultural Festival the global head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said Bharat is moving on a victorious path on the strength of Hindu heritage and intelligence. He said we completely reject birth based caste discriminations and if any priest stops access to a Hindu temple on the basis of caste, our Gods do not reside there, it is that priest’s ‘shop’.

He said Uttarakhand’s Nanda Raj Jat is a global event and VHP fully supports it.

Several Hindu luminaries participated in this starry event including famous Nanda Devi Jagar Singer Basanti Bisht, (who was honoured with Nanda Devi Kokil Kanthi Gayika Samman by VHP and Tarun Vijay), Akhada Parishad President renowned saint Mahant Ravindra Puri, Tapkeshwar Mahadev Mahant Krishna Giri, Balaji Dham Mahant Swami Siyaramdas, Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Pundir, Tribal Gurukul – ITITI Chairman GS Martoliya IPS, workers of RSS and Rashtra Sewika Samiti.

Lesser known but extraordinary social activists and scholars were given Nanda Devi Awards by VHP Chief Alok Kumar. Medical Hindu missionary Dr Anuj Singhal who is providing medical super speciality facilities in remote hill areas including Badrinath and Kedarnath was given Nanda Devi Sewa Shikhar Samman.

Convenor World Hindu Economic Forum ( UK, UP) Ajay Gupta was given Nanda Devi Economist Award. Renowned Vedic numerologist Anuradha Pal was conferred Nanda Devi Ankshastri Samman, RSS pracharak and a pillar of serving ailing patients at Bhaurao Devras Sewashram Rishikesh Vijay Kumar was given Nanda Devi Sewa Samman; renowned educationist Dr Atul Krishna (Subharti Group of Institutes) was given Nanda Devi Buddha Path Sewa Samman, (recd by VC of Subharati Vsrsity Prof Himanshu Aron); renowned Principal of Kendriya Vidyalay IMA Mam Chand received the Nanda Devi Shiksha Veer Samman.

The programme witnessed an outstanding Nanda Devi Doli performance by culture dept artists. Basanti Bisht mesmerised the audience with her Jagar singing. Swami Ravindra Puri called upon Giri for supporting strong Hindu unity to defeat Jihadi elements .

GS Martoliya IPS, thanked and gave an inspiring speech on the importance of Nanda Devi Raj Jat.

Ritwik Vijay, Rajesh Chalga, Manoj Bisht, Lakshita, Navtej Dhadhwal helped make the event a grand success.