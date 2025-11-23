Mahendra Bhatt urges forest dept to collaborate with Gram Pradhans in dealing with wild animal attacks

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 22 Nov: Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt on Saturday called upon the Forest Department to establish close coordination with Village Pradhans and the local public representatives for the effective prevention of rising bear and leopard attacks in Uttarakhand. Expressing concern over the increasing wildlife incidents, particularly in the hills, Bhatt stated that he will raise the matter of enhancing financial support for those injured in such attacks directly with the Chief Minister.

Observing the growing number of attacks across the state, Bhatt sought a comprehensive briefing from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) regarding the present situation. During the discussions, Bhatt emphasised on the importance of both forest and administrative officials adopting all necessary precautionary measures and acting without delay upon receiving reports about violent incidents or potential threats. Bhatt advised that regular communication be maintained with newly elected Village Pradhans and other local representatives in order to foster public awareness and facilitate effective coordination in critical circumstances.