Mount Litera Zee School gifts Rs. 2+lakh to state cricket star Sneh Rana

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 22 Nov: On the second day of the 11th Annual Celebration at Mount Litera Zee School, Rishi Vihar, Mehuwala. On this occasion, Indian Women’s Cricket World Cup star player Sneh Rana, who has brought glory not only to Uttarakhand but to the entire nation, was honored by Mount Litera Zee School with a cheque of Rs. 2 ,31,000.

Earlier, the programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, former Chief Minister and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, celebrity guest and Indian star cricketer Sneh Rana, the school’s Chairman Pawan Chaudhary, Director Sagar Basoya, and Vice Principal Shipra Behl.

The performances that followed were based on the Navrasas (the nine emotions): Hasya, Vibhats, Raudra, Karuna, Shringaar, Bhay, Veer, Shant, and Adbhut.

Chief guest Koshyari and Sneh Rana honored the CBSE toppers and class toppers of the school with awards. Additionally, Sneh Rana encouraged and felicitated students who won medals in boxing and pitthu.

On this occasion, School Estate Manager Gajendra Chauhan, Aman Ratudi, Jitendra Lingwal, Swadesh Bhatt, Amit Guleria, and others were also present.