IFFI Knowledge Series, Goa highlights film-making in scenic Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

GOA , 22 Nov: During the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa , a Knowledge Series session was organized on Saturday under the IFFI Waves Film Bazaar–2025. The theme of the session was “Cinemascape Uttarakhand : Stories in the Mountains”, focusing on Uttarakhand ’s growing cinematic presence, the new Film Policy, and the favorable environment being developed in the state for film production.

The session was moderated by director, screenwriter, and producer Yashaswi Juyal, who opened the discussion by highlighting that Uttarakhand , with its natural beauty, excellent locations, and film-friendly atmosphere, is emerging as a significant center in national and international cinema.

Keynote speaker, Nitin Upadhyay, joint CEO and nodal officer, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, shared detailed insights on the state’s new Film Policy–2024. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the new policy has been implemented and is already showing positive results. He added that, as per the Chief Minister’s directions, significant progress has been made to develop a strong film ecosystem in the state.

The single-window online shooting permission system, subsidy structure, training programs for local youth, and simplified and transparent shooting processes have become major attractions for filmmakers.

Upadhyay emphasized that Uttarakhand is no longer just a location state, but is transforming into a production-friendly state where content creation, talent development, film infrastructure, and government support are growing simultaneously. He also noted the increase in shoot volumes, the rise of OTT content, and the growing interest of international production companies in recent years. The government is also supportive of regional languages and is helping promote them in every possible manner.

Actor, director, and producer Priyanshu Painyuli shared his experience, stating that his first feature film Jagar received substantial support from the Uttarakhand Government, which has been encouraging for new filmmakers. He said the state is actively promoting new stories, young filmmakers, and independent cinema.

According to him, Uttarakhand ’s stories have a unique blend of emotional depth and human sensitivity that can connect with global audiences. He added that the new film policy has made logistics, shooting facilities, and access to local talent far more convenient. Jagar has been extensively shot in the high-altitude Himalayan regions of Harshil and Mukhba.

International film producer and CEO of Bombay Berlin Film Productions (BBFP), Arfi Lamba, emphasized the global potential of Uttarakhand for film shoots. He stated that international production companies are increasingly choosing India because of its rebate system and diverse locations, and Uttarakhand is emerging as a highly attractive option.

Lamba said that the mountainous terrain, river valleys, Himalayan culture, and folk traditions serve as strong inspiration for foreign creators. He shared that many of his international projects are showing keen interest in Indian locations—especially Uttarakhand .

He added that the state’s attractive film policy, strong law and order, and excellent local support distinguish Uttarakhand from other states—factors that play a decisive role for large foreign productions.

All panelists agreed that the new Film Policy and the Council’s efforts have positioned Uttarakhand as a rising force in the film industry.

Concluding the session, moderator Yashaswi Juyal said that the discussion not only highlights Uttarakhand ’s growing cinematic potential but also marks an important step toward establishing the state as an international cinema hub in the coming years.

On this occasion, Nitin Upadhyay, Joint CEO, presented mementos to all the guests.