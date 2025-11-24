Rajneesh Trivedi receives “KrantiVeer Pandit Vidyasagar Sharma Award”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Jabalpur, 23 Nov: The All India Literary and Journalistic Award Ceremony of the internationally active organisation, “Kadambari”, was held at the Shaheed Smarak Auditorium, here, where 127 literary figures and journalists from across the country were honoured with the ‘Kadambari Alankaran’.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Dr Krishna Bihari Pandey, former Vice-Chancellor of several universities, and presided over by Acharya Bhagwat Dubey.

On this occasion, Rajneesh Trivedi Alok, Editor-in-Chief of the literary journal “Novodit Pravah” from Dehradun, was awarded the KrantiVeer Pandit Vidyasagar Sharma Award for Journalism.

The award was presented by senior poet and organisation president Acharya Bhagwat Dubey, literary figure Dr Mahesh Divakar, and Sajalkar Dr Anil Gahlot, who honoured him with a shawl, garland, symbol, crystal memento, citation, and cash prize.

The ceremony also featured the release of Kadambari’s souvenir 2025, and several literary works, including Acharya Bhagwat Dubey’s “Ramkatha”, Govind Pal’s poetry collection “Suhurab ka Sooraj”, Rajendra Mishra’s “Swarnabha”, Meera Bhargav’s “Muktamani”, Anuradha Garg Deepti’s “Anugeet”, Sandhya Agarwal’s “Samyak ke Aaine Mein”, Prabha Vishwakarma Sheel’s “Mithi Mefar Si B। Cundeli”, Siddheshwari Saraf’s “Brahmakamal”, Premalata Upadhyay’s “Bhai Ne Birj Ki Mor”, and Ramkrishna Chaukse’s travel memoir “Adbhut Jeevan Yatra”.

The ceremony was conducted by Rajesh Pathak.