BJP’s Double-Engine Govt is running in 2 different directions: Dr Pratima Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Nov: “A recently surfaced video of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni clearly exposes that even leaders of the ruling party are feeling helpless and powerless under the so-called double-engine government. In the video, the MP appears visibly distressed as he admits that even securing a simple meeting with the External Affairs Minister has become extremely difficult for him. Despite having exhausted his entire MP fund, he still has no information about why the file for establishing a second passport office in Garhwal is stuck and at what level,” said Congress leader Dr Pratima Singh today.

She said it is deeply unfortunate that a ruling party MP is compelled to plead before ministers and officials, yet remains unable to get essential work done for his constituency. If this is the plight of a BJP MP, one can easily imagine the challenges faced by opposition MPs when trying to get development work approved in their constituencies.

“Anil Baluni’s statement itself confirms that all is not well within the Bharatiya Janata Party. The organisation appears to be divided and struggling with internal conflicts,” she added. “This is evident from the fact that a former BJP Chief Minister publicly labels his own government as being controlled by the mining mafia and demands an SIT probe.

She mentioned that BJP’s own MLAs take to the streets against their government’s mining policies, and former party leaders openly question Chief Minister Dhami’s organisational decisions. These incidents reveal that the BJP, once known for strict discipline, is now openly ignoring indiscipline within its own ranks — simply because the matter concerns Chief Minister Dhami’s chair.

The ongoing “seat war” between Anil Baluni and Dhami is no secret. The real question now is: Who does not want the passport office to open in Garhwal, and why is the credit being deliberately kept away from Baluni?