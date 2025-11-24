Technology in Modern Education – How Much is Too Much

By Mayank G

“Technological change is neither additive nor subtractive. It is ecological. I mean ecological in the sense that the word is used by the environmental scientists. One significant change generates total change” – Neil Postman (American Author, Educator & Cultural Critic)

“Papa, please don’t enter the room when my classes are on. Can’t you see I’m online & the camera is rolling?” My 12-year-old daughter was struggling to maintain the tone of deference due to a parent, while I quietly tiptoed my way out of her room. Resenting the de facto restriction on the freedom of movement within my own house, I couldn’t help but reminisce about the good old days when there were no half measures – the schools were either open or firmly shut. You were either physically in your class, at your home, or in the park. But as they say, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary responses. Those were indeed extraordinary times. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was underway, and schools were operating in digital mode. Debates around excessive digital exposure were quietly thrown out of the window, and toddlers could be seen donning swanky headphones, ogling the ubiquitous screens, all in the name of “online classes”. Today, five years down the line, what began as an extraordinary (read technological) response has become the new normal, even as modern education has adapted to internet-based distance learning, just the way it has been absorbing technologies over the ages.

The Story So Far

Though historians situate the era of modern education in the 16th Century, it is prudent to go back a little to understand the context. Transmission of knowledge or the process of education, as we term it, is a phenomenon as ancient as humanity itself. Undertaken initially as an oral tradition in the form of stories, fables, and rituals, handed down from generation to generation. As is evident, the oral form of knowledge transmission is limited in scale and accuracy, being essentially a memory-oriented exercise. In this backdrop, the technology of writing, which, according to archaeologists, emerged in Sumer, southern Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq) between 3500 BCE and 3000 BCE, transformed education forever by ensuring the fixation of knowledge. (Joshua, 2011) A veteran Greek sculptor could now pass on accurate instructions differentiating the art of bronze sculpting from that of ivory sculpting without worrying too much about losses in communication. Just as civilisations emerged, thrived, and faded away across geographies and timelines, so did various symbols, languages and scripts, though the transmission of knowledge continued unabated, courtesy the technology of writing.

Subsequently, the invention of the printing press with movable type in 1439 proved to be a watershed moment in the history of humanity, having the most telling effect on education, for it democratised knowledge like never before. Within half-a century of its invention, the press permeated all the major cities of the West and had churned out eight million books containing knowledge which was hitherto unavailable to the common person. Information could be standardised, documented, and transmitted through books, which soon became the repository of wisdom and every thinking man’s companion. It is not without reason that the 16th Century marks the birth of modern education. Subsequently, the middle of the 17th Century saw the genesis of the school system, which experts believe was a consequence of too much information in the open domain, calling for its regulated accessibility and streamlined dissemination. By the end of this fateful century, the foundation of formal pedagogy was laid firmly on the very doorsteps of the school.

This status quo prevailed till the dawn of the 20th Century, which saw the advent of what was to be known as the broadcasting revolution. The invention of radio and subsequently that of television altered forever the way information was to be disseminated, leading to the age of public broadcasting. Though schools & universities continued to be the castles of formal education, radio and television broadcasting of educational content did open the dormers on those castles through which a glimpse could be caught of the proceedings inside. Radio broadcasting proved to be a viable low-cost option for accessing quality educational content, especially for rural seekers, thereby bridging the knowledge gap and mainstreaming millions. Mass production of television sets from the mid-20th century onwards ensured their easy availability, bringing about a shift from aural to visual-based learning outside the confines of the classroom. The era of distance education had commenced, wherein educational documentaries, demonstrations, recitations, dramas, and even recorded classes could be broadcast, benefiting many. Revolutionary in many ways, broadcasting-based distance learning did suffer from the disadvantage of being a linear, non-interactive system with no scope for student feedback or real-time assessment.

Present Era

The Internet burst into the public arena in the last decade of the 20th Century, ushering in the era of highly dynamic, internet-driven, network-based learning, which endures to date. Concepts such as resource accessibility and connectivity, the fundamental building blocks of our education system, have been transformed forever. Knowledge-seekers are now spoilt for choices not only in terms of curricula (subject permutations) but also in terms of mode (online/pre-recorded/hybrid) and settings (personalised/interactive). Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual/Augmented Reality (AR/VR) overlay on the internet-based learning has opened unimaginable possibilities in the field of education. AI-driven, tailor-made learning and Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality (VR/AR) driven immersive learning is set to save crucial man-hours and resources. Blockchain technology is being co-opted for secure & globally recognisable certification to ensure a high degree of academic integrity. Real-time analytics is being deployed for smart assessment and prompt intervention wherever required. Suffice to say that revolutionary ideas riding on cutting-edge technologies have led to exciting times for educators and scholars alike.

Caution Ahead

With this technology-driven information juggernaut breaking new barriers, one is compelled to reflect as to where will it eventually lead us to. Is it actually enriching our overall interaction with knowledge? The argument offered by the renowned American educator, author, and cultural critic Neil Postman may hold a clue. Postman believes that the medium and methodology of knowledge transmission directly influence the way it is perceived, received and consumed. Put simply, the mode through which knowledge is accessed determines the quality of its absorption. (Postman,1992,p.14) No matter how professionally it is done, an AI-aided book summary video on YouTube can hardly match the profound intellectual engagement offered by the tortuous but rewarding process of actually reading the book. Expediency or convenience should not always be the criterion.

There is a strong case, therefore, for humans to develop a techno-sceptical attitude, understanding the limits of technology first, rather than embracing it unconditionally. Admitting honestly, on the one hand, technology has played a key role in decentralising knowledge, while on the other, it is responsible for the information deluge leading to shortened attention spans and superficial engagements, seriously impairing authentic academic pursuits.

