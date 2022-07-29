Prof Durgesh Pant is appointed Director General of UCOST

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Prof Durgesh Pant, currently Director, Computer Science and IT at Uttarakhand Open University, Haldwani, has been appointed the new Director General, Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCOST). He takes over from Prof Rajendra Dobhal.

Prof Pant has previously also held the post of Director at the Uttarakhand Space Applications Centre (USAC) and Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre (USERC). Known to be a very proactive person on issues concerning the state and in particular the issues related to science and technology, he has good experience of working in the Department of Science and Technology and is also considered to be among the leading scientists in the state on Computer Science. Prof Pant is also credited with establishing the Department of Computer Science in Kumaon University, Nainital.

He has over 30 years of teaching and research experience and it can be hoped that under his direction, the UCOST project related to establishment of Science City would see rapid progress and be completed soon.

He was welcomed by the Council officers and staff on taking charge as the new DG of UCOST at the UCOST office here today.