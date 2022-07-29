Corona cases continue to rise in U’khand with 334 fresh cases

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Cases of Corona continue to rise sharply in Uttarakhand. In the past 24 hours, 334 fresh cases were reported in the state with Dehradun reporting 178 cases. In the past 24 hours, 2 deaths were also reported in the state due to Corona. As against about 250 cases reported in the state on the previous day, today 334 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Health Department, 257 patients have been cured of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. However, the number of active corona infected patients in the state has reached 1,359. At the same time sample positivity rate has also gone up to 15.69 percent. As many as 70 fresh cases were reported in Nainital district and 17 in Haridwar district. In Haridwar, testing seems to be very low and only 212 samples were collected today and sent for testing as against 670 samples collected in Dehradun.

The ever increasing cases of corona in the state should increase the concerns of the state government and very soon there may be stricter orders for compliance of Corona protocol.