Prof Surekha Dangwal’s term as VC of Doon Varsity extended

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jan: Prof Dr Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, is completing her three-year tenure as VC of the University today. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), who is also the Chancellor of all the state government universities, has issued an order extending her tenure as Vice Chancellor for another six months from 19 January onwards.

However, the extension has been granted subject to the condition that it will remain valid for the next six months or till a regular Vice Chancellor is appointed.

In the order issued by the Chancellor, it has been made clear that the government has not submitted any proposal to the Governor regarding appointment of a new VC nor has any process been initiated in this regard. The order further states that Prof Dangwal will continue to work as Vice Chancellor on the same terms and conditions as had been applicable in her case, so far.

It may be recalled that Prof Dangwal, Professor of English literature in HNB Garhwal Central University, has brought many positive changes in the functioning of the University. Besides ensuring adherence to the academic Calendar, she has also managed regular convocations of the University. At one of the convocations, President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest.

Several courses have been introduced in the university and placements have also improved in the past 3 years.