Property dispute behind Cambrian Hall trust case

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 May: An FIR has recently been registered against Krishna SJB Rana, president of Cambrian Hall Educational Trust, following allegations of forgery and conspiracy related to the sale of Trust property at Nepali Farm. The allegations have been made by his sister Amrita Raj Laxmi Rana. The case, filed under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, centres around claims that Amrita Singh’s signatures were allegedly forged to facilitate the sale of the Trust land. It is alleged that these signatures were presented before the District Court in Dehradun and the Registrar of Societies to legitimise the transaction.

According to Amrita Rana, this is the third FIR lodged against Krishna SJB Rana, with previous cases registered in 2018 and 2019 under similar sections. All these FIRs are related to the allegations of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. According to the complaint, Krishna Rana was previously denied bail by the High Court of Nainital on two occasions and subsequently appeared before the Supreme Court in Delhi, where he is currently out on bail. Allegations have also been made that he has not appeared before the District Court in Rishikesh for the past two years.

The FIRs were reportedly filed after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Uttarakhand allegedly found Krishna Rana involved in the forgery of a power of attorney belonging to his elder brother, Rishi SJB Rana, as well as other documents such as a sale deed and voter ID card. The SIT’s findings led to the registration of these cases in 2019.

Further allegations include the removal of Amrita Raj Laxmi Rana (maiden name), Krishna Rana’s sister, from her position as a permanent life member of the Trust, and the appointment of his wife, Sonam Yangchin, as the Treasurer. It is also alleged that his elder brother, Rishi SJB Rana, was removed from the board despite directions from the Registrar of Societies. Other board members, including Shakti Gurung, S Sabharwal, Arun Kumar, SC Biala, Sonam Yangchin, Samul Jaideep, and Hira Lal, have also been named in the allegations of conspiracy that has been alleged by Amrita Rana.

The complainant Amrita Rana has also claimed that she has sent repeated letters to board members, education authorities, and Army officials over the last seven years, raising concerns about the management of the trust and the alleged misuse of trust property. It is further alleged that Krishna Rana forcibly occupied the Principal’s house at Cambrian Hall and evicted her during her illness.

As per the allegations levelled, the Cambrian Hall School is reportedly operating on Defence A-3 land, with its lease having expired in 2016. It has been further alleged that due to ongoing disputes among the legal heirs, the lease renewal has not been completed, despite reminders to the relevant authorities.

When approached for comment over a phone call, Krishna SJB Rana denied all allegations, stating, that the matter is sub-judice and that he would prove his innocence in the court. While he admitted that his sister Amrita Raj Rana and brother Risha SJB Rana are no longer the members of the Trust but asserted that there is no wrongdoing on his part at all. Terming the allegations as baseless and motivated, he said that he was willing to discuss the details and explain his position with this correspondent over a cup of tea.