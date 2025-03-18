The body language was awkward, to say the least. The submission of Prem Chand Aggarwal’s resignation in the open space of the CM’s residential garden, in full view of the media, seemed to be an attempt to communicate a message at several levels. Chief Minister Dhami shifted in his chair but did not rise to receive his cabinet colleague as he approached, which would be rude under any circumstances. They mumbled as they addressed each other, and it was clear from the look on Aggarwal’s face that the decision to resign had been forced upon him. The manner in which the resignation letter was handed over was also quite disdainful.

This does not augur well for the future. Normally, being the ‘disciplined’ party it is, the BJP deals with such issues behind the scenes, and any leader made to step back is invariably compensated in the future. The fact that Aggarwal addressed the media and reiterated that he had not said anything derogatory against the hill people indicates that he feels wrongly targeted. His public humiliation shows the ruling party wishes to send a strong signal to the public that it does not support any hills-plains divide in the state, which the Congress may politically exploit. Aggarwal’s support base is not happy with what happened, but it too needs to understand that this was not their leader’s first transgression unsuited to a minister.

The Congress is, of course, delighted and is taking credit for ‘forcing’ the government to act. In fact, hoping to further exploit the opportunity, it is seeking apologies from Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri and the BJP State Head Mahendra Bhatt for having ‘supported’ the former minister. How far this proves effective will become known later, as it will depend on the public reaction to BJP’s move. Also, shouldn’t the Congress leave space for maneuver if, unlikely as it may seem, Aggarwal decides to ditch the BJP?

The most important lesson that mainstream politicians need to learn from this incident is to weigh their words carefully in an age when almost everything is recorded on the ubiquitous mobile phone. Extreme positions on socially and communally sensitive subjects can return to haunt one even years later. It also needs to be noted that, despite the BJP’s strong hold on power at all levels in Uttarakhand, without decisive and effective leadership, this could be lost quite rapidly.