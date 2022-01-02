Punetha appointed Chief Information Commissioner, 2 Commissioners too appointed

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: After a long time, the government today finally appointed Chief Information Commissioner and two other Information Commissioners. It may be recalled that these vacancies had been lying pending for sometime and the government was being criticised for the delay. Retired IAS Officer and resident of Hyderabad, Anil Kumar Punetha has been appointed the Chief Information Commissioner while Vipin Chandra, a Delhi resident has been appointed as Information Commissioner. In addition, Dehradun resident Advocate Vivek Sharma too has been appointed as Information Commissioner.