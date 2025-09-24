Quantum University holds Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 23 Sep: The Quantum School of Agricultural Studies, Quantum University, Roorkee, successfully conducted an Interactive One-Day Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) on Monday to sensitise students and faculty about the importance of IPR in fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

The workshop began with an address by Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, who emphasised the significance of innovation and intellectual property in today’s knowledge-driven world. He highlighted how protecting innovations is vital to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship.

Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Head of the Department, addressed the participants, underlining the critical role of IPR awareness for students and researchers. He encouraged them to explore patentable innovations and contribute meaningfully to the academic and industrial ecosystem.

The highlight of the workshop was an expert session by Dr Shweta Sen Thalwal, Founder & CEO of Integrum IP Consultancy, a renowned IPR consultant. She delivered an interactive lecture covering fundamentals and advanced aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, including Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, Industrial Designs, Geographical Indications (GI), and Plant Variety Protection (PVP), with real-life case studies from agriculture, biotechnology, and start-up ecosystems.

Dr Shweta spoke about the process of filing patents and common mistakes by first-time applicants; the strategic role of IPR in start-ups and business opportunities. She held case-based discussions on successful monetisation of IP by Indian and global innovators. Hands-on demonstrations were given of patent search techniques and basic patent drafting exercises.

Two quizzes were conducted to reinforce learning, with enthusiastic student participation and outstanding performances, making the workshop lively and impactful.

Over 140 students from BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BBA & BA LLB, Health Sciences, BTech, and 25 faculty members actively participated. Notable faculty included Dr Anjay Singh Bisht, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Pooja Bartwal, Monika, Naveen Kumar, Dr Asheesh Malik, Dr Avinash Varma, Madhulika Mittal, and Meenakshi Tyagi.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Shivani Tyagi, who concluded the event with a heartfelt vote of thanks.

The Key Outcomes were: Enhanced knowledge of IPR forms and relevance in academics, industry, and start-ups; practical skills in patent searching and basic drafting; encouragement for innovative thinking in agriculture and allied fields; understanding of IPR as a strategic tool for entrepreneurship; integration of research outputs with intellectual property protection. Also, confidence-building through quizzes and discussions.

This workshop empowered participants with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to safeguard their intellectual assets, promoting a culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship at Quantum University.