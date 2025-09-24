Speaker leads cleanliness drive in Kanvashram area

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 23 Sep: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and MLA from Kotdwar, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, today led a cleanliness drive at the historic Kanvashram area, here, with the cooperation of the Forest Department, Municipal Corporation, Youth Foundation, and local residents.

During the campaign, she reached the Kanvashram Temple premises — the penance site of Sage Kanva and the birthplace of King Bharat — where she personally helped clear bushes and participated in the removal of plastic waste and garbage. In addition, with the help of municipal staff, bleaching powder was sprinkled in the temple and on the stairways to ensure that devotees and tourists do not face any inconvenience.

Addressing the press, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, “We are celebrating ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to mark the birthday of our respected and visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of this, tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, and multipurpose camps have been organised, and today this cleanliness campaign has been conducted at Kanvashram. Kanvashram is our cultural heritage, and it is our moral responsibility to keep it clean and preserved. I also appeal to all devotees and tourists visiting here not to litter and to maintain cleanliness.”

She expressed special gratitude to the Youth Foundation trainees undergoing army training, who actively contributed to the campaign. After the programme, refreshments were arranged for all participants.

Present on the occasion were Kotdwar Divisional Forest Officer Jeevan Mohan, BJP District President Rajgaurav Nautiyal, BJP Mandal President Ashish Rawat, Councillor Shashikant Joshi, Amit Negi, Kamal Negi, Pramod Keshtwal, Rajiv Dabral, Saurav Naudiyal, Ashu Negi, Mohit Kandwal, Jayveer Singh Rawat, Subhash Jakhmola, along with several dignitaries and local residents.