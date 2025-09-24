Bulldozers demolish encroachments in Kashipur

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kashipur, 23 Sep: Police in Kashipur have launched a decisive crackdown against those who created disturbances by taking out the “I Love Mohammad” procession without administrative permission. This mob had even attacked the police and damaged police vehicles when confronted on taking out the protest rally without permission. The unruly elements were taken out of their homes and firmly dealt with, following directions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who upon receiving reports of the incident, gave the police complete freedom to act and made it clear that anarchy would not be tolerated. It may also be shared here that, so far, 7 persons have been arrested while 10 others are being held for interrogation following suspicion over their role in the rally and the violence that followed.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mani Kant Mishra, accompanied by Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Upadhyay and a large police contingent, reached the affected area. A case was registered against three named individuals and over 500 others involved in the violence. Administrative teams also cut electricity connections at dozens of accused persons’ homes and demolished illegal encroachments across the area, sending a clear message that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attacking police personnel. Officials emphasised that directives had come from higher authorities to enforce these measures.

The state government has made it clear that the dignity of Uttarakhand and the sanctity of Devbhoomi would not be compromised under any circumstances. This is not only the statement of the Chief Minister but also reflects the firm policy of his government. Following the lawlessness and disturbances caused in the name of the procession in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, the Dhami government has demonstrated unequivocally that there is no place for rioters on the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

It may be recalled that late Sunday night in Mohalla Alikhan, police teams attempting to stop the unauthorised procession were countered with stone-pelting, and police vehicles were damaged. In response, the administration took swift and decisive action, registering cases against more than 500 rioters including three named individuals, arresting five and sending them to jail, while ten others were taken into custody for questioning. According to reports, the police publicly held the accused accountable, taking them out of their homes for inspection.

The Dhami government did not limit its action to arrests alone but has initiated a wide-ranging drive against the rioters. Under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner, bulldozers were deployed to remove illegal encroachments in the locality late last night, while engineers from the electricity department cut the connections of defaulters. To prevent any further untoward incidents and to reassure the public, the SSP, SP, ADM, SDM and a heavy police contingent conducted flag marches in the area. Drone surveillance was also used to monitor the situation closely.

Reports indicate that the police and administration sealed the area overnight, carried out verification drives, identified the accused, and examined their land-related documents. The administration has also resolved to remove all illegal occupations on government land. SSP Mani Kant Mishra clarified that those responsible for disturbing public order would be required to compensate for damage to government property and would face strict legal action to ensure that they understand the serious consequences of attacking police personnel.

CM Dhami has repeatedly made it clear on public platforms that anyone attempting to disturb the peace, culture or faith of Uttarakhand will not be spared under any circumstances. Reviewing the incident, he has stated that anyone causing damage to government property or daring to attack police personnel would face serious consequences, and that compensation for all damage to public property would be recovered from the rioters.