VS Speaker addresses compensation issues with NH-119 affected residents in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 23 Sep: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and MLA from Kotdwar, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, today held a coordination meeting at her Kotdwar Camp Office here with residents affected by the National Highway-119 (Kotdwar Bypass), officials of the National Highway Department, Additional District Magistrate, Pauri, Revenue Department, members of the action committee, and local public representatives.

The purpose of the meeting was to find a consensus-based solution to the problems faced by the people whose houses and lands have been affected by NH-119, including those holding leases and landless families. On this occasion, the affected residents raised the issue of not receiving fair compensation. It is worth noting that this bypass was proposed in 2022, but due to the absence of proper compensation, local residents were disheartened.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, “The construction of the National Highway will give new momentum to the development of Kotdwar. Development work is essential, but at the same time, it is equally important to safeguard the rights and address the grievances of local residents. I assure the people that every possible effort will be made to ensure they receive fair compensation within the prescribed norms, and their issues will be resolved on priority basis.”

Present at the meeting were Additional District Magistrate, Pauri, Anil Singh Gabriyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sohan Singh Saini, BJP District President Rajgaurav Nautiyal, BJP Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Arvind Baniyal, Councillor Anil Rawat, Councillor Sanjay Bhandari, Action Committee President Ashish Rawat, Sunil Rawat, Kuldeep Singh Rawat, Captain DS Negi, along with several dignitaries and local residents.