Graphic Era Medical College becomes first to meet 600 NABH Standards

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Graphic Era Medical College has become the first medical college in the country to receive accreditation under the highest standards (6th edition) of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

NABH accreditation is considered the gold standard for quality healthcare services and patient safety in India. Until now, NABH granted accreditation based on the 5th edition, which had 500 parameters. Only hospitals that met all those criteria were awarded accreditation. The newly implemented 6th edition includes more than 600 strict parameters covering important areas such as patient safety, clinical quality, modern medical education, infection control, and academic integration. By meeting these challenging standards, Graphic Era Medical College has once again shown that it stands for excellence and trust not only in India but also on the global stage in medical education and healthcare services.

On this achievement, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that this accomplishment is not just an accreditation but a confirmation of the institute’s thinking and vision, which has always placed excellence at the centre. He said this milestone reflects the institute’s commitment to providing patients with the best expertise and the latest technologies, to adopting high professional standards, and to working with a spirit of service. Dr Ghanshala added that the aim of Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences is not merely to train doctors but to nurture sensitive and responsible physicians who see serving society as their duty.

This achievement once again proves that Graphic Era Medical College has the vision and determination to set new benchmarks in every field. This accreditation is not only a success for the institute but also a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and the whole country. Strengthening its leading role in medical education and healthcare, Graphic Era Medical College has established a new identity and won the trust of the people.