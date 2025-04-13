Radha Raturi takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

DEHRADUN, 12 Apr: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to Radha Raturi as the State Chief Information Commissioner, and to Kushala Nand and Devendra Kumar Arya as State Information Commissioners, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The Governor congratulated and extended best wishes to Radha Raturi on her appointment as the Chief Information Commissioner and to Kushala Nand and Devendra Kumar Arya on becoming Information Commissioners.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, MLA Savita Kapoor, Information Commissioners Yogesh Bhatt and Dilip Singh Kunwar, DGP Deepam Seth, former DGP Anil Raturi, Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu, along with senior officials of the Indian Administrative and Police Services and other dignitaries.